13-member West Indies Womens squad selected for first two CG Insurance ODIs ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s Selection Panel has announced the West Indies Women’s 13-member squad for the first and second CG Insurance ODIs against South Africa Women. The panel also confirmed the 18-member provisional squad for the Series which will be played from September 7 to 19 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) and Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground (SVCG). The opening match is a day/night game under lights on Tuesday starting at 2:45 pm local time (1:45 pm Jamaica Time). The remaining four CG Insurance ODIs are day games starting at 10 am local time (9 am Jamaica Time). Experienced off-spinner Anisa Mohammed will serve as captain as Stafanie Taylor is unavailable for the CG Insurance ODI series. Taylor returned home to Jamaica on a personal leave of absence after serving a period in isolation in Antigua due to being identified as a primary contact of a COVID-19 positive case in Jamaica.

Lead Selector for Women’s cricket, Ann Browne-John said: “The T20I series had some creditable performances and some of the young players have started to come through. Now that the CG Insurance ODI series is at hand, the players have to change their mindset and adjust to the longer format. The captain, Stafanie Taylor will also miss this series but it gives an opportunity for players to put up their hand and start to build on their performances as the team continues to prepare for the ICC Cricket World Cup qualifiers. The squad shows a mix of experience and youth which is good for future development.”

The team will be looking to maximize the experience gained from the CG Insurance ODI series as they prepare for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers from November 21 to December 5 in Zimbabwe.

The CG Insurance ODI Series follows the West Indies Women 1-1 drawn three-match CG Insurance T20 International series against South Africa Women, following a five-wicket victory in the final match of the Series.

Fans in the Caribbean can watch the all of the CG Insurance ODIs live via the Flow Sports app with live radio commentary is available on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. Fans can also follow live ball-by-ball scoring in the www.windiescricket.com live match centre.

See here for full CG Insurance ODI Series schedule https://bit.ly/WIWvSAWSchedule

Official Squad for 1st and 2nd CG Insurance ODIs

Anisa Mohammed (Captain)

Deandra Dottin (Vice Captain)

Aaliyah Alleyne

Britney Cooper

Shamilia Connell

Shabika Gajnabi

Chinelle Henry

Qiana Joseph

Kycia Knight

Kyshona Knight

Hayley Matthews

Chedean Nation

Karishma Ramharack

Provisional Squad for CG Insurance Series

Anisa Mohammed (Captain)

Deandra Dottin (Vice Captain)

Aaliyah Alleyne

Reniece Boyce

Shamilia Connell

Britney Cooper

Cherry Ann Fraser

Shabika Gajnabi

Sheneta Grimmond

Chinelle Henry

Qiana Joseph

Kycia Knight

Kyshona Knight

Hayley Matthews

Chedean Nation

Karishma Ramharack

Shakera Selman

Rashada Williams

