West Indies Women go under by 8 wickets in the 1st CG Insurance ODI

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua- West Indies Women lost the first CG Insurance ODI against South Africa Women by 8 wickets at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. Batting first the Wet Indies Women posted 153 all out in 46.4 overs, South Africa cruised to the target in 39.3 overs, with a top-knock of 91 not out from Lizelle Lee, to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match CG Insurance ODI series.

West Indies Women's vice-captain and top-scorer in their innings, Deandra Dottin told CWI Media "My batting plan was to bat deep, after losing two quick wickets, I had to assess as a senior player... It was really hot today and a little bit difficult and you had to dig deep. We didn't play our best today with our batting. I just think that the top order, at least one (person) should have batted through... we were short of partnerships as well. WE need to go back to the drawing board and come up with ways to score 200 which I know we have the ability to do."