Teddy Bishop followed up his unbeaten 97 on Monday with a magnificent match-winning century which guided West Indies Rising Stars U19s to a sensational victory over England Young Lions in the third match on Wednesday.

Set a target of 240, Bishop showcased his tremendous skills with the bat as well as powers of concentration as well as his ability to cope with the pressure to make 133 as West Indies scored 241-8 off 47 overs to win by two wickets with three overs to spare.

He faced 117 balls and hit 20 fours to control the run chase. His century came off just 85 balls and included 15 fours, and he carried on until he was the seventh wicket to fall with the score at 227 – with the West Indies just 13 away from victory.

“It feels really great and most important a win for the team. This innings is really special for me … my first century for the West Indies. It’s important to get a win for the team. The bowlers did really well for us in the morning, so the batters had to make sure we backed it up,” the young batsman said afterward.

“The plan was to keep ticking it along to hit the gaps and to keep my partners in the game and keep talking to them. We can take a lot away from this game with this win. We were two-nil down so now we got a great win today and we are back in the series.”

