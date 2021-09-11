West Indies Women down 2-0 in CG Insurance ODI Series

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua- West Indies Women are down 2-0 in the CG Insurance One Day International Series after they lost the second ODI by 9 wickets to South Africa Women at the Coolidge Cricket Ground. Batting first, West Indies Women posted 120 all out in 44.2 overs. South Africa achieved the target comfortably in 25.4 overs, finishing on 121/1.

West Indies Women's Head Coach, Courtney Walsh expressed disappointment when he spoke to CWI Media: "120 is not a score you can fight along with so I'm very disappointed and I'm sure the players are as well. We got more partnerships at the back end than the front end so that's something that's very concerning. We have three games to play and the series hasn't been lost as yet, we have to come out and fire on all cylinders to try to win the next three games if we want to win the series."