West Indies Women down 2-0 in CG Insurance ODI Series

Sat, Sep 11, '21

 

Media Watch

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua- West Indies Women are down 2-0 in the CG Insurance One Day International Series after they lost the second ODI by 9 wickets to South Africa Women at the Coolidge Cricket Ground. Batting first, West Indies Women posted 120 all out in 44.2 overs. South Africa achieved the target comfortably in 25.4 overs, finishing on 121/1.

West Indies Women's Head Coach, Courtney Walsh expressed disappointment when he spoke to CWI Media: "120 is not a score you can fight along with so I'm very disappointed and I'm sure the players are as well. We got more partnerships at the back end than the front end so that's something that's very concerning. We have three games to play and the series hasn't been lost as yet, we have to come out and fire on all cylinders to try to win the next three games if we want to win the series."

The two teams will return to the same venue on Monday, September 13 for the third match of the five-match series. First ball is 10am local time (9am Jamaica Time).

Fans in the Caribbean can watch all of the CG Insurance ODIs live via the Flow Sports app with live radio commentary is available on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. Fans can also follow live ball-by-ball scoring in the www.windiescricket.com live match centre.

West Indies Women

120 all out (44.2 overs)

Kycia Knight 22                         Marizanne Kapp 9-3-24-3

Qiana Joseph 21                       Ayabonga Khaka 7.2-2-13-2

                                                   Dane Van Niekerk 10-5-14-2

 

South Africa Women

121/1  (25.4overs)

Laura Wolvaardt 71*                         Hayley Matthews 1/13.

Lara Goodall 25*

comments 0 comments