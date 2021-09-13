South Africa take unassailable 3-0 lead in CG Insurance ODI Series

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua- The West Indies Women lost the third CG Insurance ODI against South Africa Women by 8 wickets at the Coolidge Cricket Ground. Batting first, West Indies Women posted 157 all out in 48.4 overs. South Africa Women reached 158/2 in 36.4 overs to achieve victory.

West Indies Women's interim captain Anisa Mohammed told CWI Media: "I think the batters need to step up and make some runs for us. 157 runs in a 50-ver game... you're only going at three runs per over which is easy pickings for a team like South Africa. I thought Williams and Dottin played really well today but again, they need that support... a couple others to step up and stay there with them."

Mohammed added: " A lot of people have been saying that South Africa have gone past us but I keep saying to the team I don't believe that. I believe that we're just not playing our best cricket, look back at the third T20I and South Africa weren't able to beat us, so if we come out here on a game day and play our best cricket, South Africa is not going to beat us."