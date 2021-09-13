South Africa take unassailable 3-0 lead in CG Insurance ODI Series

Mon, Sep 13, '21

 

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua- The West Indies Women lost the third CG Insurance ODI against South Africa Women by 8 wickets at the Coolidge Cricket Ground. Batting first, West Indies Women posted 157 all out in 48.4 overs. South Africa Women reached 158/2 in 36.4 overs to achieve victory.

West Indies Women's interim captain Anisa Mohammed told CWI Media: "I think the batters need to step up and make some runs for us. 157 runs in a 50-ver game... you're only going at three runs per over which is easy pickings for a team like South Africa. I thought Williams and Dottin played really well today but again, they need that support... a couple others to step up and stay there with them."

Mohammed added: " A lot of people have been saying that South Africa have gone past us but I keep saying to the team I don't believe that. I believe that we're just not playing our best cricket, look back at the third T20I and South Africa weren't able to beat us, so if we come out here on a game day and play our best cricket, South Africa is not going to beat us."

The two teams will switch venues to the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground for the remaining two matches on Thursday, September 16 and Sunday, September 19. First ball is at 10am local time (9am Jamaica Time).

Fans in the Caribbean can watch the all of the CG Insurance ODIs live via the Flow Sports app with live radio commentary is available on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. Fans can also follow live ball-by-ball scoring in the www.windiescricket.com live match centre.

 

West Indies Women

157 all out (48.4 overs)

Deandra Dottin 71                       Shabnim Ismail 10-0-31-3

Rashada Williams 37                   Ayabonga Khaka 9.4-2-22-2

 

South Africa Women

158/2 (36.4 overs)

Lizelle Lee 78*                             Qiana Joseph 7.4-2-24-2

Laura Wolvaardt 53

