Michael Holding to retire from cricket commentary

Michael Holding is set to bring to a close one of the most distinguished modern broadcasting careers when he hangs up his mic at the end of this season. Holding has been part of Sky Sports commentary team for over two decades now, a role he has fulfilled with at least as much distinction as his playing career. Holding is widely regarded as one of the game's greatest pace bowlers, playing 60 Tests and 102 ODIs for West Indies from 1975 to 1987, and becoming an integral part of the all-conquering West Indies' sides of the era.

He began his commentary career in 1988 in the Caribbean, and quickly brought the same grace to the commentary box as his run-up during his playing days, an approach so smooth it earned him the nickname of 'Whispering Death'. But Holding, 66, never held back from expressing some forthright opinions on the game, not least that he wouldn't commentate in domestic T20 leagues because he thought it wasn't cricket.

Read more at ESPNcricinfo

8 comments