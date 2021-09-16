Ravi Rampaul: I have unfinished business with West Indies cricket

AFTER a six-year hiatus Ravi Rampaul still has the passion and desire to represent West Indies just as he did when he made his senior debut way back in 2003, saying he has unfinished business to take care of.

Rampaul, who turns 37 in October, ended the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament as the leading wicket-taker with 19 wickets in his debut season for the Trinbago Knight Riders.

Last week, Rampaul was announced as a member of the West Indies team for the T20 World Cup which bowls off next month in United Arab Emirates and Oman.

On making his return to the West Indies team, Rampaul told Newsday, “It feels like having a second dream come true, but this time I knew how hard I needed to work to get back into the West Indies team just by putting in performances and hopefully getting selected…I was very happy that I actually got a chance to represent the West Indies. I really had unfinished business and hopefully, I can perform well in this T20 tournament.”

