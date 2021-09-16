BDS$1 million investment by Barbados Cricket Association questioned

The recent announcement by the government of Barbados to invest BDS$1 million in the Barbados Cricket Association is being questioned at a time when other struggling sporting associations and federations are in dire need of funding.

National coach Alwyn Babb who has had a vested interest in Barbados’ sport for over 40-years, is querying if the recent announcement of the significant sum being injected into cricket is an olive branch being extended to the BCA for comments made by a former Barbados Labour Party member of parliament.

Babb said he was trying to wrap his brain around Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s reasoning for the investment into cricket at a time when the National Stadium badly needs to be fixed and athletes have been deprived of that facility for quite a while.

“I don’t know if it is an olive branch to a sport where it was said any idiot can play cricket. . . I am not envying cricket for getting a million dollars but other sports are making a significant contribution to Barbados at the Olympic level, that if cricket needs a million dollars, then the other sports need access to two or three million dollars more.

