West Indies Women lose nail-biter in 4th CG Insurance ODI
Thu, Sep 16, '21
ST. JOHN'S, Antigua- West Indies Women lost a nail-biter in the 4th CG Insurance ODI against South Africa Women, losing by 35 runs at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground. Batting first, South Africa Women were restricted to 185/6 from their 50 overs, West Indies Women finished on 150/9 from their 50 overs.
Right-arm pacer Shakera Selman told CWI Media: "Honestly we just went wrong with the bat, again we lost 2 wickets in the powerplay. We've spoken a lot about that we still managed to do it again today, which gave South Africa the upper hand when they were bowling, but I still thought that we should have made that 186. At this stage perhaps it's mental because we've done all the preparations that we could possibly do. The coaches have prepared us well, they've worked really hard with us, unfortunately we just aren't executing. So we just have to show up bat properly."