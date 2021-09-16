West Indies Women lose nail-biter in 4th CG Insurance ODI ST. JOHN'S, Antigua- West Indies Women lost a nail-biter in the 4th CG Insurance ODI against South Africa Women, losing by 35 runs at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground. Batting first, South Africa Women were restricted to 185/6 from their 50 overs, West Indies Women finished on 150/9 from their 50 overs. Right-arm pacer Shakera Selman told CWI Media: "Honestly we just went wrong with the bat, again we lost 2 wickets in the powerplay. We've spoken a lot about that we still managed to do it again today, which gave South Africa the upper hand when they were bowling, but I still thought that we should have made that 186. At this stage perhaps it's mental because we've done all the preparations that we could possibly do. The coaches have prepared us well, they've worked really hard with us, unfortunately we just aren't executing. So we just have to show up bat properly."

Both teams will return to the same venue on Sunday, September 19 for the fifth and final match of the CG Insurance One Day International Series. First ball is at 10am local time (9am Jamaica time).

Fans in the Caribbean can watch all of the CG Insurance ODIs live via the Flow Sports app with live radio commentary is available on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. Fans can also follow live ball-by-ball scoring in the www.windiescricket.com live match centre.

See here for full CG Insurance ODI Series results and schedule https://bit.ly/WIWvSAWSchedule

South Africa Women

185/6 (50 overs)

Mignon Du Preez 65* Anisa Mohammed 10-0-26-2

Tazmin Brits 30 Shakera Selman 10-1-31-1

West Indies Women

150/9 (50 overs)

Rashada Williams 42 Dane Van Niekerk 8-0-23-3

Deandra Dottin 22 Masabata Klass 10-2-25-2

