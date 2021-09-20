West Indies Women win one-over eliminator in 5th CG Insurance ODI
Mon, Sep 20, '21
ST JOHN’S, Antigua – West Indies Women won the fifth and final CG Insurance One-Day International against South Africa Women on Sunday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. After the full 100 overs, the match was tied – a run out off the last ball left South Africa on 192-7 off their 50 overs in reply to West Indies 192-5. The match then went to the one-over eliminator and the home team scored 7-1 after the visitors made 6-0.
West Indies made their highest score of the series, thanks to a career-best knock from Rashada Williams – playing her fifth match. The opening batter, top-scored with 78 not out off 138 balls as she batted through the innings. Then, off-spinner Sheneta Grimmond took a career-best 4-33 off her 10 overs in her sixth match, as South Africa slipped from 111-0 to 143-6 in the space of 13 overs.