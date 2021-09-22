CWI Statement  ICC ACU charges against Marlon Samuels

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has been made aware of the charges which have been laid by the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit, involving former West Indies player Marlon Samuels. Formal charges have been laid with breaching four counts of the Emirates Cricket Board’s Anti-Corruption Code for participants of the T10 League in Abu Dhabi in 2019.

While CWI has yet to receive detailed information relating to this ICC investigation, CWI remains firm in denouncing any such activities within the sport, and fully supports the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit in its efforts to rid the sport of all corruption.

While this ongoing investigation continues, CWI will not make any further comment in respect of these charges.

