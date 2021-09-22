CWI and PCB in talks about December tour

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Cricket West Indies (CWI) Chief executive officer Johnny Grave said he will be speaking with officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about the West Indies tour of Pakistan in December.

The tour came into sharp focus following last Friday's abandonment of New Zealand's tour of Pakistan and England's decision on Monday to withdraw from the men's and women's tours, citing security threats.

“(We're) speaking to the PCB (on Tuesday),” Grave told the Trinidad Newsday newspaper.

West Indies hosted Pakistan in July and August for two Tests and four Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), and they are expected to play three One-day Internationals and three T20Is on the reciprocal visit at the end of this year.

Top teams have largely shunned Pakistan following an attack on the Sri Lanka team bus 12 years ago that killed six policemen and two civilians.

