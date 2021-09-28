CWI announces innovative new ticketing service with SecuTix ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a new partnership with SecuTix, a leading international ticketing service platform, to launch an online service that allows fans to buy tickets for any West Indies home fixture in 2022 and beyond from any device or location. The partnership will use SecuTix leading ticketing cloud platform resulting in a new online, fan-friendly ticket selection and purchasing experience. The new ticket service, available soon through CWI’s windiescricket.com website, will offer advance ticketing and hospitality bookings for every West Indies home fixture, delivering tickets direct to fans’ mobile devices for presentation on mobile screens for entry into to the stadium. Alternatively, fans can print out their ticket at home to bring to the game. Fans will benefit by having the freedom to buy their tickets in advance, selecting a seat of their choice and without having to queue. The partnership will allow fans to receive incentives, promotions, discounts and merchandise offers linked to their ticket purchase based on their profile and history of attendance.

Tickets for West Indies international fixtures from January to March will be sold online first, including the much-anticipated England T20I and Test tour of the Caribbean with the full tour itinerary being announced in the coming weeks. CWI will benefit from access to leading software and blockchain technology to drive increased ticketing revenues, a reduction in operating costs and to prevent ticket fraud.

Dominic Warne, CWI’s Commercial Director said: “Sports fans expect a simple, fast, reliable ticket buying experience at any time of day, in any location and from any device. CWI’s new service delivers this for Caribbean fans and international visitors alike, enabling them to book their preferred seats in advance for any fixture, in just a few clicks and without the need to queue. The SecuTix platform delivers this fan-friendly experience from purchase to entering the stadium, whilst also providing improved ticketing data to allow us to make smarter decisions on ticketing prices and promotions. We believe this improves accessibility for fans to any West Indies game and will help increase attendances to deliver that world-renowned West Indies carnival cricket atmosphere.“

The SecuTix’ software platform is internationally recognized for its ability to handle online ticket sales and seat selection for large venues and events spaces including sports clubs, stadiums, music concerts and festivals, museums, and more.

“We are delighted to enter into a relationship with Cricket West Indies” said SecuTix Americas CEO Eric Rozenberg. “Between our extensive experience with sports—including cricket and soccer—as well as our innovative technologies and unparalleled customer service, SecuTix is well-positioned to serve the specific needs of Cricket West Indies.”

