Skerritt and Hinds pay tribute to Khan

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Ricky Skerritt and West Indies Players' Association (WIPA) President Wavell Hinds paid tribute to former CWI Marketing and Communications Manager Imran Khan.

Khan died yesterday from complications related to the novel coronavirus. He was 42.

He was the chief communications officer for the Leader of Opposition in his native Guyana, Joseph Harmon, and spent the last week in the intensive care unit of the COVID-19 hospital in Liliendaal on the outskirts of the Guyana capital, Georgetown, where he died. He was not vaccinated.

Before returning to Guyana to get into active politics with the Partnership for National Unity-Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) coalition, Khan held several posts in and around West Indies cricket, including media relations officer for the Windies team, where he worked closely with Skerritt as manager and Hinds as a player.

Skerritt said: “Imran loved cricket and he loved working with the Caribbean cricket media who highly regarded him and his work.

“I had the opportunity to work with Imran when I served as West Indies team manager several years ago. I found him to be a skillful professional and an effective servant of West Indies cricket.

2 comments