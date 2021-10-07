Gayle not an automatic selection at World Cup  Sir Curtly

With just a few weeks to go before the start of the ICC Men’s Twenty20 (T20) World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, the debate continues regarding the inclusion and subsequent involvement of Chris Gayle in the West Indies set-up.

The regional side will be looking to defend the title they last won in 2016, and the Phil Simmons-coached side has recalled several players that were part of that winning 2016 and 2012 side, which was led by Daren Sammy.

Seven players, including veterans Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Lendl Simmons, captain Kieron Pollard, and Andre Russell are expected to once again be on show. However, while Pollard, Bravo, Simmons, and a fit-again Russell seem sure picks, West Indies fast-bowling legend Sir Curtly Ambrose doesn’t believe that Gayle’s inclusion in the final eleven is guaranteed.

“For me, Gayle is definitely not an automatic choice for starting,” Sir Curtly said on the Mason and Guest radio talk show in Barbados. “When you look at his exploits over the last 18 months, he has struggled not only for the West Indies, but other T20 franchises. The few home series we played, he hasn’t had any scores of significance.”

