Joel Wilson the only West Indian official for world T20

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) — Trinidadian Joel Wilson will be the only West Indian member of the panel of 16 umpires and four match referees that will oversee matches in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Twenty20 World Cup from October 17 to November 14 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), the sport's world governing body, announced yesterday the match officials' appointments for the qualifying round of matches and the group stage of the global showpiece.

“We are delighted to be able to call on some of the world's top officials for the T20 World Cup with a group of 16 umpires and four match referees,” ICC senior manager for umpires and referees Adrian Griffith said.

The ICC said the appointment of the umpires and referees meant that for the first time since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic, there will be neutral umpires for all matches.

