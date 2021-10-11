Winning T20 World Cup team to get US$1.6 million

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) — The winners of the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be awarded US$1.6 million, while the runners-up will take home US$800,000, the ICC announced Sunday.

The two losing semi-finalists will be rewarded a prize of US$400,000 each. Overall, a sum of US$5.6 million will be allocated for the tournament which will be shared by the 16 participating teams.

West Indies are the defending champions after lifting the 2016 crown.

The ICC said it will also continue to award a bonus amount for every win during the Super 12 stage of the tournament, as was the case during the 2016 edition of the tournament. The victors during all the 30 matches during the Super 12 stage will be given US $40,000 — amounting to a total pot of US $1.2 million.

