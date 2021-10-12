Russell close to fitness  Simmons

Injured West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is recovering well and is “close enough to fitness”, head coach Phil Simmons said yesterday, indicating he was not concerned the star player would not be ready for the upcoming ICC Men’s Twenty20 (T20) World Cup.

The 33-year-old Jamaican, who was named in the regional side’s 15-man squad for the World Cup that begins later this month, suffered a hamstring injury while fielding for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the boundary against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last month and has missed all of KKR’s matches since.

There had been speculation he may have returned to bat for KKR in their eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah yesterday, but Russell continued to sit out as he recovers.

Read more at the Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments