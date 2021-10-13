Pollard dismisses WI selection criticism

West Indies Twenty20 captain Kieron Pollard was philosophical about the criticism levelled at the composition of the squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, starting on Sunday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman.

The selection of the squad has come under fire from the man in the street all the way up to political leaders around the Caribbean with the form, fitness and suitability of several senior players drawing condemnation.

“One thing I realise in life, and I have come to understand is that no matter what you do, you’re damned if you do, you’re damned if you don’t, so even if you pick John Browne, Jim Doe or Tim, we will have criticism whatever you do,” he said during an online media conference yesterday.

