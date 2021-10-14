'Windies not focused on singles' - vice-captain Pooran

West Indies vice-captain Nicholas Pooran insists the team has looked to address well-noted concerns regarding the rotation of the strike but believes it is important to stick to its strengths, with the World Cup on the horizon.

Known internationally for their flamboyant, swashbuckling style, the Caribbean team will head into next week's tournament as defending champions. However, despite having captured the global title on two occasions, questions have been raised in recent times regarding the team’s batting approach.

“We have net sessions and we as a group have spoken about it, we have players to play certain roles, honestly. As a batting group, we want to get better, we want to improve, and getting singles is a part of that game as well, but our focus is not so much on singles,” Pooran told members of the media on Tuesday.

