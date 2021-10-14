"Its just for me to work hard and plan" - Pooran
Nicholas Pooran said he is not worried about his form and expects to be back to scoring runs once the T20 World Cup begins later this month.
The 26-year-old Trinidadian had a poor run in the IPL for the Punjab Kings scoring just 85 runs in 11 innings, averaging a disappointing 7.72 runs. However, in a media session on Wednesday after a training session, the West Indies vice-captain said he has a handle on the situation.
“It’s just for me to refocus now, hit the nets, work hard and plan. Simple as that,” he said.
