Windies vice-captain: Selection questions are 'awkward' for players

FOLLOWING criticism of the West Indies team selected for the T20 World Cup over the past few weeks West Indies vice-captain Nicholas Pooran said players are placed in an uncomfortable position responding to questions about the squad. He is asking for positive energy leading up to the tournament which bowls off in the United Arab Emirates, on Sunday.

On Tuesday, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard was perturbed when asked about Bravo and Narine.

On Wednesday, Pooran was asked whether the players believe regional journalists are against them.

“To be honest you guys have your job to do and we have our job to do as well. If we flip the script a bit and we question you guys about your colleagues or whatever the case is it is an awkward position."

