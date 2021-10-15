The Master Blaster, Sir Vivian Richards is siding with Sir Curtly Ambrose in the latter’s public spat with the Universe Boss Chris Gayle.

Gayle, this week, lashed out at the fast-bowling great, who said Gayle is not an automatic choice for selection in the West Indies team that will begin the defence of their ICC World T20 title on October 23 against England in Dubai.

Ambrose, speaking on Mason and Guest in Barbados, said Gayle has not had the best of form in a long time and would not walk into a team he would select.

“No, he (Gayle) is not an automatic choice for me. The few home series just played, he had no scores of significance, and I have said before that if he did not do well in those home series, he should not go to the World Cup,” Ambrose said.

