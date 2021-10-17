'No words describe Gayle value to West Indies cricket' - Pollard

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard insists the team is backing talismanic batsman Chris Gayle to do well at the T20 World Cup despite not heading into the event in the best of form.

Heading into the tournament, the swashbuckling left-hander is 97 runs away from scoring the most runs in T20 World Cup history. Based on the player's most recent run of form, however, there is no guarantee of him getting there. In the 16 games, the player has only managed 227 runs at an average of 17.46.

“Again, no words to describe what he has done for us in World Cups, in the T20 World Cups, and T20 cricket around the world as an individual," Pollard said during an interview with team captains' on Saturday in Dubai.

