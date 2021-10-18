Badree worried about Windies lack of 'a quality spin attack'

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) —Former West Indies leg-spinner Samuel Badree said the presence of more than one spinner in many of the teams for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Twenty20 (T20) World Cup was not surprising.

But Badree was concerned that defending champions West Indies did not have a highly rated spinner in their squad and felt this could hurt their chances of winning a third T20 World title.

Writing in a promotional column for the ICC, the sport's world governing body, on the eve of the T20 World Cup, Badree surmised spin bowling plays a major role in this format of the game.

He said he expected to see this play out during the global showpiece starting today in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

“Most of the teams have quality spinners in their ranks – at least two of them – because of the conditions teams predict that they will face,” he said. “They [the spinners] can all win games single-handedly.

