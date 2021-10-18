Too much risk to play Russell in the final, McCullum says

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) – Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Coach Brendon McCullum said it was too much of a risk to play West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.

Russell, 33, missed the final with a hamstring injury as Chennai Super Kings (CSK), whose line-up included another West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, won by 27 runs to capture their fourth IPL title.

McCullum, the former New Zealand captain, said leaving Russell out of the final 11 was a difficult, but necessary choice for KKR.

“Look, Andre, he obviously had a hamstring tear earlier on in the competition,” McCullum said at the post-play media conference after the IPL final.

“He worked unbelievably hard to try and get himself available. There was still a risk there, and it was a risk that I felt in a final, we just couldn't afford to take.”

