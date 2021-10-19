West Indies selectors should ignore criticism

CRITICISM should be used as a tonic to spur the performance of players onto greater things if only to prove that they are worthy to be in that position.

There has been a reaction from coach Phil Simmons, captain Kieron Pollard and the president of Cricket West Indies, Ricky Skerritt, to criticisms of the WI squad selected for the T20 Cricket World Cup (WC) 2021.

Roger Harper is the Lead Selector, a name that replaced chairman (what was wrong with that title?), his assistant is Miles Bascombe of St. Vincent plus coach Simmons.

My bone of contention is why do Skerritt, Simmons and Pollard, believe they have to answer the critics for the selections.

Nicholas Pooran, the vice-captain, has now joined in and is pronouncing on the team and Chris Gayle’s presence on it, etc. He’s only 26 years old and is now gathering his experience, so he should check the water before jumping in, if only because he’s the only one that could be hurt.

