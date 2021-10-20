England will join West Indies in taking knee ahead of World Cup opener

England will join the West Indies in kneeling ahead of the team’s opening fixture of the ICC World T20 on Saturday.

The England teams took part in the anti-racism gesture ahead of each of the three Tests that were played in England last summer and for a limited-overs series against Ireland soon after. The team was, however, later criticized for not continuing the gesture in subsequent series. The team’s captain Eion Morgan has confirmed that England would join the West Indies ahead of the opener and would continue further discussion with the ICC.

“We have heard from the West Indies that they will be taking a knee and we will be joining them for the first game,” Morgan said on Tuesday.

Read more at SportsMax

1 comments