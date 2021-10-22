Windies match-winners make them one of the favourites  Badree

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) — Former champion leg-spinner Samuel Badree, one of the architects behind West Indies' capture of the 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cups, has named the reigning champions as one of the favourites for this year's tournament despite their recent dodgy form.

West Indies lost both their opening warm-up games this week, going down by seven wickets to Pakistan on Monday and by 56 runs to minnows Afghanistan on Wednesday.

However, Badree said the Caribbean side remained a massive threat due to the plethora of match-winners in the side.

“Five years later and I think West Indies have as good a chance as any team to win the title again,” Badree wrote in his tournament column for the International Cricket Council.

“Many people have pegged them as the favourites, and quite rightly so because of the match-winners in that line-up."

Read more at the Jamaica Observer

2 comments