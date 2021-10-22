T20 World Cup: West Indies in pursuit of greatness

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

There seems to be a consensus that the West Indies are the Greatest International T20 team. Yet, for whatever reasons, before WINDIES’ ‘World Cup preparation’ run of fifteen T20Is earlier this year, the likes of Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo had not featured together in a single International game for over five years. Already with two World Cup titles to their name—the only team to do so, the Caribbean side has, however, gotten their superstars back together in time to challenge for a third.

With an injury to Fabian Allen, Cricket West Indies has amended the 15-man squad to compete in service of their title defense: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Traveling Reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie.

Prior to the selection of the squad and the start of this year’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL), there was the sense that the CPL had never held more importance. In accordance with that sentiment, Ravi Rampaul’s emergence as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, saw the 37-year-old—who has not played a T20I for the West Indies since 2015—being rewarded with a place in the West Indies squad, ahead of fellow pacers, Fidel Edwards and Sheldon Cottrell; who, along with Oshane Thomas, seemed to be competing for two spots.

Read more at MostlyCricket

0 comments