Poor execution, failure to adapt & a lack of responsibility: West Indies fall behind in title defence

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

In a rematch of the 2016 World Cup finale, expectations—most certainly that of runs—were high. What no analyst could have predicted, however, was that the West Indies would have been steamrolled and all wrapped up in the 15th over, putting an end to a batting display that produced nothing except their lowest ever total at the tournament.

No Roston Chase. No Hayden Walsh Jr. That’s how the West Indies lined up. Now, despite the abysmal batting display, it seems hard to fault a team for exiting at the ‘sticking-with-our-best-batsmen’ turn, in moving ahead with a top-order comprised of four left-handers, even when the right-handed Chase was available. Especially considering that this was just game 1 of five in the Super 12 stage. However, what we can criticize this early in the tournament are the poor execution, the failure to adapt and the lack of responsibility that dominated the West Indies innings.

Poor Execution

It was one of those days that have been few and far in-between, over the last two years; where Evin Lewis failed to fire and was back in the dressing room for just 6 runs, leaving the West Indies 9 for 1 after 2 overs. WINDIES had to get going. And Simmons’ decision to meet Moeen Ali’s second delivery of his 2nd over down the track, seemed a good one, upon connection. Until the realization dawned that the 36-year-old had picked out the lone leg-side fielder in the deep: West Indies 9 for 2.

Read more at MostlyCricket

0 comments