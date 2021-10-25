West Indies head coach has admitted that the game and situational awareness of the team was not at its best against England on Saturday but said the team will continue to be aggressive in its approach when they take on South Africa on Tuesday.

Simmons conceded that this was a concern for the team.

“There is a concern from yesterday (Saturday) because the game awareness and situational awareness was not at its best. From that point of view, definitely and it is something that is being addressed, not just with him (Lendl) but with all the players as to how we assess the situation that we are in because it can be assessed inside; those in the middle must assess the situation and play accordingly.”

