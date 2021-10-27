Pollard wont throw Simmons under the bus after South Africa loss

WEST Indies captain Kieron Pollard refrained from pointing fingers at opening batsman Lendl Simmons who soaked up deliveries in a painstakingly slow innings of 16 off 35 balls in an eight-wicket loss to South Africa in the International Cricket Council T20 World Cup in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday.

West Indies have now started the tournament with back-to-back losses after falling to England by six wickets in their opening match, on Saturday. In the opening match, West Indies were dismissed for 55 in 14.2 overs.

West Indies will have to win their remaining three matches in the preliminary phase to have a chance of advancing to the semifinals.

“These things happen; yes, he (Simmons) got stuck,” Pollard said after the match.

Pollard added he will not “throw team-mates under the bus.”

