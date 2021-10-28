Injured Obed McCoy to be replaced by Jason Holder in West Indies squad at ICC Men's T20 World Cup DUBAI, UAE – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel today announced that allrounder Jason Holder has been named as the replacement for left-arm fast bowler Obed McCoy in the 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. McCoy was ruled out of the ICC tournament due to a right shin injury. He played the opening match against England last Saturday but missed the second match against South Africa on Tuesday. The change to the West Indies squad has been approved by the ICC tournament’s technical committee. Holder is already in the UAE as a travelling reserve and is therefore quickly available for selection for the third Super 12 match against Bangladesh at the Sharjah Stadium on Friday.

Roger Harper, CWI’s Lead Men’s Selector said: “Jason Holder has been in the UAE for a while now and will fit quite well into the team unit. He is an experienced and knowledgeable cricketer who we know will be eager and excited to grab the opportunity.”

Harper said: “McCoy did really well in the T20Is earlier this year and adapted well in the opening match against England. He was a key member of the bowling unit and it’s unfortunate he won’t be able to take any further part in the tournament. We wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the field ready to go again in the near future.”

West Indies third match against Bangladesh starts at 6am Eastern Caribbean/5am Jamaica time, 2pm local UAE time, and will be shown live on ESPN Caribbean.

FULL SQUAD

Kieron Pollard (Captain)

Nicholas Pooran (Vice Captain)

Dwayne Bravo

Roston Chase

Andre Fletcher

Chris Gayle

Shimron Hetmyer

Jason Holder

Akeal Hosein

Evin Lewis

Ravi Rampaul

Andre Russell

Lendl Simmons

Oshane Thomas

Hayden Walsh Jr.

Traveling Reserves

Darren Bravo

Sheldon Cottrell

Gudakesh Motie

ICC T20 World Cup Schedule

The groupings -- Super 12s

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh.

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia, Scotland.

(Top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals)

West Indies Match Schedule

October 23: v England in Dubai – England won by 6 wickets

October 26: v South Africa in Dubai – South Africa won by 8 wickets

October 29: v Bangladesh in Sharjah (2pm UAE Time, 8am Eastern Caribbean/7am Jamaica)

November 4: v Sri Lanka, in Abu Dhabi (6pm UAE Time, 10am Eastern Caribbean/9am Jamaica)

November 6: v Australia in Abu Dhabi (2pm UAE Time, 6am Eastern Caribbean/5am Jamaica)

