T20 World Cup: De Kock 'deeply sorry' and agrees to take the knee

Quinton De Kock has apologized to his South Africa team-mates for refusing to take the knee and says he will now make the anti-racism gesture ahead of future matches.

South Africa were without their talismanic wicketkeeper-batsman for Tuesday's T20 World Cup opener with West Indies after he pulled out for "personal reasons".

But De Kock has now attempted to resolve the row by releasing a wide-ranging statement following "emotional" talks with the CSA board on Wednesday.

"For those who don't know, I come from a mixed-race family. My half-sisters are coloured and my stepmom is black," he said.

"For me, Black lives have mattered since I was born. Not just because there was an international movement."

