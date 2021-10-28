T20 World Cup: De Kock 'deeply sorry' and agrees to take the knee
Thu, Oct 28, '21
Quinton De Kock has apologized to his South Africa team-mates for refusing to take the knee and says he will now make the anti-racism gesture ahead of future matches.
South Africa were without their talismanic wicketkeeper-batsman for Tuesday's T20 World Cup opener with West Indies after he pulled out for "personal reasons".
But De Kock has now attempted to resolve the row by releasing a wide-ranging statement following "emotional" talks with the CSA board on Wednesday.
"For those who don't know, I come from a mixed-race family. My half-sisters are coloured and my stepmom is black," he said.
"For me, Black lives have mattered since I was born. Not just because there was an international movement."
