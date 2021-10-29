Despite scoring an unbeaten century for Team Blackwood on day two of the BestvBest match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Thursday, Nkrumah Bonner said spending time at the crease was more important to him as he prepares for the West Indies’ upcoming tour to Sri Lanka later this year.

Bonner, resuming on his overnight score of 90 went onto score 166 not out as Team Blackwood, resuming from 234-4, declared at 384-6. The 32-year-old Jamaican, who had faced 200 balls on Wednesday, faced an additional 166 balls during which struck an additional 10 fours.

During his marathon stay at the crease, Bonner found a useful partner in Raymon Reifer as the pair put on 134 for the fifth wicket before the latter was run out for 72. Jahmar Hamilton was dismissed by Jayden Seales next over but Bonner and Alzarri Joseph (5 not out) added another 31 runs before the declaration came.

“It was difficult at the start but as I batted it got easier. Obviously, it is similar conditions to what I am going to get in Sri Lanka,” said Bonner after his eight-and-a-half hour stay at the crease.

