CWI names squads for second Best v Best three-day match

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced the two teams for the second and final Best v Best three-day match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground. The match will be played from Monday, November 1 to Wednesday, November 3. The teams will again be led by Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood.

The Selection Panel has made several changes with most of the bowlers switching sides to offer the batters preparation against different types of bowling and vice versa. Fast bowlers Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Preston McSween and Chemar Holder, along with spinners Imran Khan and Jomel Warrican are now on the Brathwaite Team. Fast bowlers Shannon Gabriel, Nial Smith and Jayden Seales, along with spinners Rahkeem Cornwall and Veerasammy Permaul are now on the Blackwood Team.

See full scorecard for the first contest here: https://bit.ly/3Ez0iWb