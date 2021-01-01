CWI names squads for second Best v Best three-day match
Mon, Nov 1, '21
ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced the two teams for the second and final Best v Best three-day match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground. The match will be played from Monday, November 1 to Wednesday, November 3. The teams will again be led by Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood.
The Selection Panel has made several changes with most of the bowlers switching sides to offer the batters preparation against different types of bowling and vice versa. Fast bowlers Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Preston McSween and Chemar Holder, along with spinners Imran Khan and Jomel Warrican are now on the Brathwaite Team. Fast bowlers Shannon Gabriel, Nial Smith and Jayden Seales, along with spinners Rahkeem Cornwall and Veerasammy Permaul are now on the Blackwood Team.
See full scorecard for the first contest here: https://bit.ly/3Ez0iWb
West Indies players are using the Best v Best series as part of their preparations for a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka next month. West Indies will have a four-day warm-up match in Colombo from November 14 to 17. The Test matches will follow on November 21 to 25 and November 29 to December 3. Both Test matches will be played at the Galle International Stadium.
The series is the second of six series, three at home and three away, that West Indies will play in the 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship. Please see ICC World Test Championship table here: https://bit.ly/3EcJXpV
Brathwaite Team
Kraigg Brathwaite (captain)
Shamarh Brooks
Joshua Da Silva
Chemar Holder
Shai Hope
Alzarri Joseph
Imran Khan
Kyle Mayers
Preston McSween
Kemar Roach
Jeremy Solozano
Jomel Warrican
Blackwood Team
Jermaine Blackwood (captain)
Nkrumah Bonner
Rahkeem Cornwall
Shannon Gabriel
Jahmar Hamilton
Kavem Hodge
Shayne Moseley
Veerasammy Permaul
Kieran Powell
Raymon Reifer
Jayden Seales
Nial Smith
Match Schedule in Sri Lanka
November 14 to 17: Warm-up match in Colombo
November 21 to 25: 1st Test at Galle International Stadium
November 29 to December 3: 2nd Test at Galle International Stadium
