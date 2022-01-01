The inaugural Tony Cozier and Reds Perreira 23 and Under T-6 Regional Cricket Festival is scheduled to bowl off from April 14-18, 2022 in Barbados.

To be held under the theme of 'One Caribbean, One Sport, One People, One Love' signifying the importance of togetherness within the region and creating the necessary investment for the development of young cricketers, the tournament is also being held in honour of two of the region’s greatest cricket commentators, Red Perreira and the late Tony Cozier.

“We are seeking to honour Mr. Reds Perreira and pay respects to the late Mr. Tony Cozier, who were very good friends and by extension, two of the greatest West Indian cricket commentators and writers that we have witnessed on this planet,” said Hamilton Lashley, the founder and director of the foundation.

“These gentlemen have been mentors and an inspiration to many youths and it is against this background we are seeking to stage this tournament on the Easter weekend of 2022.”

