West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard suffered a muscle injury to his left thigh in the match against Bangladesh and will be assessed ahead of their crucial T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

On Friday, the 34-year-old Pollard walked off the field in the 13th over of the West Indies innings against Bangladesh but returned later to smash the last ball of the inning for six runs that proved to be crucial in the context of the Caribbean side’s narrow three-run win.

"He looks fine; the medical team is still working with him but he should be okay. You can see why he's a wonderful leader, walking back in to hit that last-ball six. We try to be someone like that in the future," Pooran said.

However, CWI, in a brief statement on Monday, shed further light on the health of the captain.

“Kieron Pollard sustained a muscle injury to his left thigh in the match against Bangladesh,” the statement said.

