Nkrumah Bonner: The plan was to spend time at the crease

WEST Indies batsman Nkrumah Bonner says time in the middle was his major objective as he notched a century in the drawn three-day 'Best versus Best' preparation match at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

“The score was irrelevant for me — time at the crease was very important. That was one of my main goals, and obviously, I got that,” the 32-year-old Jamaican said after the patient knock in which he faced 367 deliveries.

“Over the last few weeks it's all been [training in the] nets, and obviously you want to put your skills into practice. To play a game was brilliant for me,” he said referring to the lack of competitive local cricket in Jamaica due to the Government's measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Bonner finished on an unbeaten 166 as Jermaine Blackwood's XI racked up 384-6 declared. Left-hander Raymon Reifer scored 71 as off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall claimed 2-79.

