WI Women's coach Walsh looks ahead to important Pakistan series

COURTNEY Walsh, coach of the West Indies Women’s cricket team, is looking ahead to the One Day International (ODI) series against hosts Pakistan, which will take place in Karachi from November 8-14, in the lead-up to the 2021 World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

The West Indies Women will then go to Zimbabwe for the qualifiers from November 21 to December 5. At the qualifiers, ten teams will be vying for three places at the 2022 Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

In September, New Zealand men’s team pulled out of their tour of Pakistan while England opted out of their tour, both citing security concerns.

“I think it’s very important, especially from the Pakistan (Cricket) Board’s point of view,” said Walsh, during a Zoom media conference on Tuesday. “They would have appreciated this.”

