Gladstone Small on Gayle: You have to know when your time has come and gone

Former Barbadian-born England fast bowler Gladstone Small has hailed West Indies star Chris Gayle as one of the greatest players of all time but insists the batsman should have known when to call it quits.

With over 14,000 runs, the most in the format, the highest individual score (175) and the most centuries (22) and most sixes few could argue that the batsman is one of the most dominant to play the sport.

In the past year, however, the player has looked like a shadow of himself and the 42-year-old’s selection to the West Indies World Cup squad fiercely divided opinion around the Caribbean. Nor has the player, batting between 1 and 3, justified his inclusion to date, scoring 29 runs at an average of 9.66. While the rest of the team has also struggled, Smalls believes the inclusion of an out-of-form Gayle may have put too much pressure on the squad both on and off the field.

“Chris Gayle has been a superstar, he has been a box office cricketer but sadly, no more, his time has gone,” Small told the Mason and Guest radio program.

