Windies skipper Pollard admits experienced players let down team

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard has admitted that the senior players simply did not deliver as the team crashed out of the T20 World Cup, on Thursday, following a loss to Sri Lanka.

Heading into the tournament, the team had highlighted its experience as a major advantage with several players in the team having won multiple world titles. In reality, however, things never really panned out. T20 star Chris Gayle, a controversial selection for the squad, made 30 runs in four games for an average of 7.50. Lendl Simmons made 19 over two matches for an average of 9.50, Andre Russell, who came into the tournament with an injury, made 7 runs in four matches for an average of 1.75. Pollard did slightly better with 46 runs at 15.33, while Dwayne Bravo claimed two wickets in four matches.

"A couple of young guys are putting up their hands (up) but the experienced guys, myself included, have not done well. We are not going to hide from the fact that it's been disappointing for us,” Pollard said following the match.

