Former Jamaica and West Indies spinner, Nikita Miller is to open his cricket academy later this month.

The 4Milla Academy set to begin operations on Saturday, November 13, intends to target young boys and girls of ages five-18, helping them develop into the next set of young cricketers.

The Academy will be based at the Melbourne Cricket Club in Kingston.

“This is something I have been thinking about prior to my retirement. I want to give back and this is a progressive environment for the youngsters,” said Miller, who is currently pursuing the Level III Coaches course, coordinated by Cricket West Indies.

