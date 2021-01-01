West Indies Women seek productive layover in Pakistan in final Qualifier prep

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

When the West Indies Women concluded their One-Day International series against South Africa in September, there would have been 63 days until the Caribbean side would bow into action at the 2021 Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier. However, Cricket West Indies (CWI) did well to secure an important trip to Pakistan; where the squad, along with the traveling reserves, will contest three ODIs before heading off to the tournament.

The West Indies team will be boosted by the returning duo of captain Stafanie Taylor—who missed South Africa’s tour of the Caribbean—and Shemaine Campbelle—who was absent for both the visits of Pakistan and South Africa to the Caribbean. With the only noticeable absentees being batter, Britney Cooper, and leg-spinner, Afy Fletcher, the West Indies are as close to full strength as they have been in some time.

