Pollard calls for second T20 tournament to accelerate player development

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) — Captain Kieron Pollard has urged young West Indies players to think bigger than the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and believes the region needs another Twenty20 (T20) tournament in order to properly develop the next generation.

Speaking in the wake of the Caribbean side's failed campaign at the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup here, Pollard stressed the value of raising performance standards and said playing in other global T20 tournaments allowed players to further enhance their skills.

“For me personally, [I would] just tell them (young players) that CPL is not the be-all and end-all. There's a lot of higher, better, sort of cricket around the world. And, as individuals we need to lift our standards and not settle and be contented,” Pollard said.

