Dottin stars as West Indies Women seal 45-run victory over Pakistan Women

Deandra Dottin scored a career-best 132 as the West Indies Women marched to a 45-run victory over Pakistan Women on Monday to open their three-match ODI tour.

Player-of-the-Match Dottin, who hit 18 fours and two sixes in her 146-ball innings, got support from Hayley Matthews, who scored 57 and took three wickets for the West Indies. Together they put on 119 runs for the third wicket after the West Indies had lost Rashada Williams for 15 and Captain Stafanie Taylor for six to leave the visitors on 72-2.

Dottin would also share in a 44-run fourth-wicket partnership with Shemaine Campbelle, who made 23.

