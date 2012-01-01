Rubbing salt into the gaping wound of their poor performance at the ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, the West Indies will have to play an additional qualifying round against the likes of Scotland and Namibia to make the Super 12s in next year's Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will have direct entry into the Super 12s.

The West Indies, champions in 2012 and 2016, lost four of their five group matches in the world cup and slipped to 10th in the ICC T20 rankings and find themselves below Sri Lanka, who are ninth as well as Bangladesh, the only team to lose to the West Indies and Afghanistan, who beat the West Indies in their final warm-up game prior to the start of the T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh has risen to eighth because of their home-series wins over Australia and New Zealand. Afghanistan is seventh in the rankings.

via SportsMax