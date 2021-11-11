West Indies Women pull off 37-run victory over Pakistan Women

Player of the Match Hayley Matthews took four wickets and Shamilia Connell, three, including a double-wicket maiden as the bowlers came to the rescue of the West Indies Women in the second ODI match against Pakistan Women in Karachi on Thursday.

Defending 153, the West Indies Women bowled Pakistan Women out for 116 inside 40 overs to win by 37 runs and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match ODI series.

Omaima Sohail top scored with 27 and Javeria Khan scored 24 but Matthews took 4-29 from her nine overs and Connell 3-18 from 9.2 overs as Pakistan Women slipped from 67-3 in the 25th over losing their last seven wickets for 49 runs.

