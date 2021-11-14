West Indies Women clean sweep ODI series against Pakistan Women
KARACHI, Pakistan- West Indies Women defeated Pakistan Women by six wickets to clean sweep the Cool & Cool One Day International series 3-0. Sent into bat first, Pakistan Women posted 225/7 from their 50 overs. Stafanie Taylor played a captain's knock of 102 not out, supported by Chedean Nation with 51 not out, as West Indies Women reached their target of 226/4 from 44 overs.
Stafanie Taylor was pleased with the team's overall performance and welcomed the series results ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe. Taylor said "I think this is huge... seeing that we were coming off a (series) defeat to South Africa and to come here and win 3-0, we haven't done that in a while and it's really nice that we can do that and get ourselves match ready."