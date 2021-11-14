West Indies Women clean sweep ODI series against Pakistan Women KARACHI, Pakistan- West Indies Women defeated Pakistan Women by six wickets to clean sweep the Cool & Cool One Day International series 3-0. Sent into bat first, Pakistan Women posted 225/7 from their 50 overs. Stafanie Taylor played a captain's knock of 102 not out, supported by Chedean Nation with 51 not out, as West Indies Women reached their target of 226/4 from 44 overs. Stafanie Taylor was pleased with the team's overall performance and welcomed the series results ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe. Taylor said "I think this is huge... seeing that we were coming off a (series) defeat to South Africa and to come here and win 3-0, we haven't done that in a while and it's really nice that we can do that and get ourselves match ready."

On scoring her second ODI hundred in as many series and reaching 5000 ODI runs, Taylor added "I love scoring runs and I love batting and once the team wins I'm really happy about that. It's never happened before... and I'm hoping I get a hundred against one of the (higher ranked) teams. It's really nice to reach such a milestone and I hope I continue to do that for West Indies."

The West Indies Women will now travel to Zimbabwe for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers. The tournament will be played in Harare.

Pakistan Women

225/7 (50 overs)

Muneeba Ali 58 Shakera Selman 10-0-40-2

Aliya Riaz 44* Aaliyah Alleyne 10-0-41-2

West Indies Women

226/4 (44 overs)

Stafanie Taylor 102* Anam Amin 10-0-45-2

Chedean Nation 51* Diana Baig 8-0-36-1

